Up-close look at possible commuting future in Rochester

The new EZ-10 self-driving shuttle made its Rochester debut at Peace Plaza Thursday.

The demonstration is part of a state-wide tour that previously stopped at the capitol and Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis during Super Bowl Week.

The public could take test rides on the twelve passenger vehicle which runs entirely on electricity. It took passengers on a short route at a walking pace.

Destination Medical Center and City of Rochester are considering it in their future public transportation planning efforts.

"It's a great opportunity to have people in Rochester come and see and touch and experience take a ride on what could be the next generation of vehicles transporting folks around the town, says Nick Lemmer with City of Rochester Marketing and Outreach.

Thursday's demonstration hoped to show that the project can walk before it can run.