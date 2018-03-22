Four Rochester students head to D.C. for "March for our Lives"

Continuing an effort that included a national walk-out last week, four Rochester students are off to Capitol Hill as part of the "March for our Lives" rally. The anti-gun-violence rally, organized by students, could bring up to 500,000 protesters to Washington.

The march comes more than one month after the Parkland, Florida school shooting that killed 17 people.

The four Med City students participating in the rally are being sponsored by the Minnesota Conference United Church of Christ. The conference paid for the students airfare, lodging, and food during their three-day stay.

In order to be sponsored, the students had to write a 500-word essay explaining why they wanted to participate in the march and why their church should be involved in the gun-violence issue.

The UCC conference was originally going to select five students from the state to go to D.C., but decided to send all 14 that submitted an essay due to the available funding.



"It just feels really great to do this. I wanted to do it with my mom, but we weren't able to go due to financial situations, but with the church I thought this is a great opportunity for me to have my voice heard," said Century High School junior, Gavin Bloch.

"This is very exciting, not everyday your kid gets to go off to Washington D.C. and make an impact and be part of a big voice. That's a big deal for a youth to know they're empowered and have a voice," added Sara Lopez, whose daughter is one of the four traveling to D.C.

The pastor of Peace United Church of Christ said a prayer over the students before they took off to MSP airport. The students will arrive in Washington D.C., Thursday night, meet with Rep. Tim Walz (DFL) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar's (DFL) staff on Friday, march on Saturday, and return to Rochester early Sunday.



A much smaller march will be held in Rochester at Peace Plaza at 10 a.m. on Saturday.