Albert Lea Health Advocates Fight For Rural Healthcare In State Capital

Albert Lea-area healthcare advocates made a trip to St. Paul Thursday to discuss rural healthcare issues with elected representatives. A group known as Save Our Hospital went to St. Paul to ask lawmakers to bring back healthcare services to the Freeborn County area.

Representatives of the group say their goal is to get support from legislators to keep healthcare in rural areas of southeast Minnesota such as Albert Lea. They want taxes relieved for health providers who come to town. They say there are services that are no longer available in Albert Lea as Mayo pulls out some of their services.

"They're moving our hospital, birthing services, ICU, all of those things are moving out and moving to Austin," says Save Our Hospital member Joel Erickson, "So, what's happening now is in Freeborn County, there will be no hospital. No birthing services. In a town of 18-thousand people and an surrounding area of 55-thousand people."

Save Our Hospital members say they want to provide incentives for new healthcare providers to come to the area.

"We're looking for alternative health providers that'll come in and so when they have the tax incentives where they don't have to pay taxes on infrastructure, that'll be a plus for us," Erickson continues, "And that's what our goal is. Along with we want to find ways to relieve the debt of new physicians coming in."

Save Our Hospital representatives say Freeborn County needs its own healthcare services. They also say they've seen a lot of support from the Albert Lea city council and Freeborn County commissioners.



Save Our Hospital members say they've been pleased with the response they've seen from some of the representatives they've talked to. They do credit Mayo with providing tertiary healthcare, but say Freeborn County needs primary and secondary services.