RPS Facilities Task Force to explore school building options

The Rochester School District is looking to the future and how best to ease overcrowding in some schools.

At their meeting Tuesday night, the school board did not authorize any boundary changes for the upcoming school year. Their decision followed a series of meetings to review boundary adjustment proposals. The board also heard feedback from families the proposed boundary adjustments would impact.

Wednesday, Superintendent Michael Munoz sent out an email to district families, seeking members for a Facilities Task Force.

Munoz says evidence supports building one or more new schools.

Munoz is hoping the task force will study whether that should be an elementary or middle school and what part of town the school should be built in.

The task force would then present their findings to the board.

The task force of up to 20 members will meet at least once a month between April and August of this year.

Munoz is also recommending the district conduct a referendum campaign to secure the necessary funding.