Former Minneapolis officer facing murder charge posts bail

The former Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed an unarmed woman last year is now out of jail. 

Mohamed Noor's bond was set at $400,000 on Wednesday which he posted soon after being dismissed.

Noor is charged with third-degree murder in the death of 40-year-old Australian Justine Ruszczyk Damond. Noor turned himself into police Tuesday following an eight month investigation. 

Prosecutors say he may have left the country during that investigation, so he was also ordered to surrender his passport.

