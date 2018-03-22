Austin police investigating two break-ins at different Ankeny's Mini Mart

Austin police are investigating two burglaries at Ankeny stores.

Police say the Ankeny mini mart on 12th Street Southwest was broken into about 4:15 Thursday morning. An employee found the front window had been smashed with a landscaping brick.

In total, about $150 worth of cigars, cigarettes and cigarillos were taken.

Police say the Ankeny Dairy Store on Oakland Place Southeast was broken into Sunday, but nothing was taken.

Police believe the two break-ins may be related.