Austin officer fatally shoots pit bull, police now searching for - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Austin officer fatally shoots pit bull, police now searching for owner

Posted: Updated:
AUSTIN, Minn. (FOX 47) -

Austin police are asking the owner of a pit bull that was shot by a police officer to come forward.

Police say around 1 p.m. Monday, a resident reported a pit bull was trying to jump a fence to attack two smaller dogs. It happened on the 1200 block of 2nd Avenue Southeast.

An officer tried to give the dog a treat to distract it, but police say the dog then lunged at the officer. The officer in turn, shot and killed the dog.

The dog was a male pit bull. It had a white head and black body. It did not have a collar.

Police are hoping the owner will come forward to claim the dog's body. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

FOX 47
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-252-4747 or 1-877-369-4788
News tips: 507-281-4747 or news@myfox47.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KXLT. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.