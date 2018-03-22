Austin officer fatally shoots pit bull, police now searching for owner

Austin police are asking the owner of a pit bull that was shot by a police officer to come forward.

Police say around 1 p.m. Monday, a resident reported a pit bull was trying to jump a fence to attack two smaller dogs. It happened on the 1200 block of 2nd Avenue Southeast.

An officer tried to give the dog a treat to distract it, but police say the dog then lunged at the officer. The officer in turn, shot and killed the dog.

The dog was a male pit bull. It had a white head and black body. It did not have a collar.

Police are hoping the owner will come forward to claim the dog's body.