Injured worker holds trapped man's head above water until help arrives

Two workers were badly injured in a terrible tree-trimming accident in Rogers, Minnesota just before noon on Wednesday.

A tree-trimming crew using a tracked vehicle with a hydraulic lift bucket slid on icy wet ground and toppled over onto an ice-covered pond on private property. The two workers were pinned under the machinery as it crashed through the ice.

Rogers Police Chief Jeff Beahen told KTTC one man with severe facial injuries and a broken arm managed to free himself and crawl around to hold up the head of the other man above the water's surface. The second man was pinned underwater for some 30 minutes before he could be rescued by firefighters, public works crews and the police chief himself, in the water wearing a cold water rescue suit.

"Even though it got wet, somehow his cell phone worked and he was able to call 911," said Chief Beahen. "We had to get heavy equipment there and use chains to lift the device up and free the man who was pinned."

An air ambulance flew the second man to North Memorial Hospital in Minneapolis; Beahan said he was in critical condition as of late Wednesday afternoon.

The man who saved his life was in fair condition, according to the police chief.

Beahan said the two men were working for Gould Tree Service of Rogers.