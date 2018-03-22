Students get close look at the world of agriculture

The Lake City farming community gathered at St. John's Lutheran School Wednesday to give kids a look into the world of agriculture.

Dressed as pigs, chickens, eggs, and cows, area farmers set up personal learning stations and talked to students about everything farming.

That included topics like how to get an animal to take medicine to the water beds cows sleep on.

After the demonstrations, students got to pet some animals.

Farmers say the opportunity to talk to kids is a perfect chance to educate them on the food they consume.

"I think they appreciate their food more and I think they make healthier choices when they realize how healthy the food is and they learn to taste it at a young age and appreciate it and when they can talk to somebody who is there producing the product, says Ruth Lee of Lee Dairy Farm.

Jeff Lee, also of Lee Dairy Farm adds, "We really have some of the most wholesome products. I think it's good to get our voice out there."

The farming workshop was the first one ever at St. John's Lutheran School.