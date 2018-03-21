RAEDI Holds Final Luncheon With Current President

Local Investors and other business leaders came out to the Rochester International Event Center Wednesday for a luncheon held by the Rochester Area Economic Development Incorporated, or RAEDI, organization. This was the final annual meeting for President Gary Smith, who was recognized for 29 years of service.

"You know on a personal level, when I came here I thought I would be here three to five years as a pathway along my career, a step in my career," Smith says, looking back on his time with the organization, "But standing here almost 30 years later and still here, I guess I found out this was a good place to not only grow in my profession but to practice my profession. The best part of that is we found something more than that, we found a home."

In the many years Smith has been involved with economic development in Rochester, he's worked with a lot of local business leaders. Some of them are sad to see him go. John Eckerman with Boldt Construction is one of those business leaders.

"Gary has that longtime institutional knowledge of the community, what works in this community, what businesses will thrive in this community and just being that connection across the country and internationally as well as bringing businesses to Rochester and the region as well," says Eckerman.

RAEDI leaders say while their organization will be getting a new president soon, they believe the economic development of the area will continue to be strong.

"One of the things that we foresee for our new executive director is creating stronger relationships with our area communities and become more representative of the entire area," says RAEDI Chair Mary Blair Hoeft, "Gary has done this over the last 30 years, but we want to put a little more emphasis on that."

Smith adds that his time with RAEDI has been a great run and it seems like only yesterday when he started.