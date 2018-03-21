Celebrating women scientists at the Minnesota Children's Museum - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Celebrating women scientists at the Minnesota Children's Museum

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -

Introduce your kids to two amazing women scientists, while taking home an awesome souvenir. 

The Minnesota Children's Museum in Rochester begins a week-long celebration of Women's history month by celebrating astronomer Maria Mitchell and astronaut Mae Jemison. 

Mitchell was the first person to see a comet through a telescope in the 1800s, and Jemison is etched in the history books as the first African American woman in space. 

Kids will be able to make their own binoculars or rockets to take home with them in honor of the featured scientists. 

This special project lasts through this Sunday.

To learn more about the museum and its hours, click here

