State Fire Marshal's Office called in to help investigate after a house fire in Alden

The State Fire Marshal's Office is being called in to assist with an investigation after a house catches on fire.

According to the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office, the fire happened on Tuesday around 7:53 p.m. at 280 Euclid Street in Alden.

When firefighters and deputies arrived, there was thick smoke coming from the rear second floor windows. They could also see flames coming from inside the house. Firefighters were able to put out the fire and upon their initial investigation, they believe the fire started near a dryer. The house suffered substantial fire, smoke, and water damage.

The sheriff's office says the home was a rental at the time of the fire.

The actual cause of the fire is still under investigation and the State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called to assist in the investigation.

Agencies assisting at the scene included the Freeborn Fire Department, Gold Cross Ambulance Service and the Salvation Army.