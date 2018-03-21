Enbridge Energy spent $5 million trying to influence Minnesota Public Utilities Commission in 2017

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission was a huge target this past year for lobbyists.

Enbridge Energy Partners LP, working to secure permission to build a crude oil pipeline across northern Minnesota, spent more money than anyone in efforts to lobby the Minnesota PUC--in fact, Enbridge spent $5,080,000. Combined with $260,000 lobbying the Legislature, Enbridge paid out $5,340,000 trying to get the outcomes it wanted from Minnesota lawmakers and officials.

Minnesota's Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board released the lobbying totals for 2017 on Tuesday, the money spent by businesses, organizations, trade and special interest groups to "compensate lobbyists and to influence legislative action, administrative action, and official action."

The second highest spending by a lobbying organization was reported by the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, which said it spent $2,191,000 attempting to influence State Senators and State Representatives and their staffs in the Minnesota Legislature.

Others spending more than a million dollars last year to influence decision-making at the State Capitol and Minnesota PUC were:

Minnesota Business Partnership, Inc. -- $1,420,000

Education Minnesota -- $1,380,000

CenterPoint Energy Resources Corp d/b/a CenterPoint Energy MN Gas -- $1,286,492

Xcel Energy Services, Inc. -- $1,071,772

By contrast, last year the Minnesota Vikings spent $183,419 on lobbying and the Mayo Clinic spent $145,000 trying to influence legislators. You can check the entire list of lobbying reported here.

The Board's Jeff Sigurdson compiled the data and sent it out to news organizations, and noted one record-setting total.

"The amount spent to influence administrative action by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission in cases of rate setting, power plant and power line siting, and granting of certificates of need is reported separately (from legislative lobbying)," noted Sigurdson. "In 2017, principals reported spending $9,855,230 to influence administrative actions of the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission. This amount is the highest amount ever reported to the Board for lobbying the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission."

Freeborn Wind Energy LLC, attempting to win permission to build 42 wind turbines on 40,000 acres of land east of Glenville, was reported to have spent $195,266 trying to influence the Minnesota PUC in its deliberations. Its Freeborn Wind Farm project stretches south into Worth County in Iowa and has generated some pushback from local residentsin recent months.