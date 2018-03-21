Rochester blacksmith wins History Channel competition with his hobby

If you ask Jeff Wagenaar what he does, he'll tell it to you straight.

"Basically I make a mess in my garage," Wagenaar joked.

Full time, he's a lineman working on the city's power lines.

But in his free time, he's in his "office" at Inferno Forge, where he makes bladed works of art.

"That's kind of my big deal now, all different kinds of Damascus," Wagenaar said.

Damascus steel is a style of blended steel.

It starts out as separate layers that are forged together into one cohesive block.

The design comes out after an acid wash and sometimes it can be a bit of a surprise.

"You don't know what you're going to get, until you etch it," Wagenaar said.

Wagenaar has been doing this as a hobby for more than a decade.

It was around a year ago that he took it more seriously, applying to take part in a History Channel competition.

In the Summer of 2017, he joined three other smiths for a serious challenge.

"It was a little hot out there and we had to scrounge our own steel out of just parts that they laid out on the farm and had to make a knife out of it," Wagenaar said.

To celebrate the show airing on Tuesday, Wagenaar joined his friends and family to see how well he did.

"I think it's wonderful this is the first time I've really experienced his talent," Linda Wagenaar, Jeff's mom, said.

Wagenaar knew the result and had to keep it a secret since July, but it was a relief for everyone to find out he won.

His daughters say, maybe this is the start of a new future.

"That's a hope that he can start his own business or something like that to just keep pursuing his dreams," Quinn Wagenaar, one of Jeff's daughters said.