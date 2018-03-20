Local voters meet with Rochester Council Members

The Rochester League of Women Voters hosted their third "voter voices" series with city council members and the mayor Tuesday night. Dozens of people from the community attended the event at the Rochester Community and Technical College to make their voices heard and get in the center of the political narrative.

The panel of council members discussed what they believed Rochester's top issues are which included how to deal with the affordable housing crisis or the cost of parking downtown. Rochester faces one of the least affordable housing markets in the nation and the community wanted to know how the council plans to solve the city's housing crisis.

Some voters took this opportunity to get informed and ask about the potential for a cooperative busing agreement between Rochester and Rochester Public Schools. Supporters said the combined service would allow later start times and more flexibility for after-school activities. Others voiced concerns about safety for students who would be riding on public transportation without school supervision.

Another topic was Council member Mark Hickey's email to constituents Tuesday, stating that he will reverse his decision and support gender-neutral language at the next council meeting in April. This following last night's city council meeting where a unanimous vote was needed to change the Rochester Home Rule Charter and remove the pronouns "he/him" throughout the document used to describe council members.

"This is nice because some of the people here tonight are not the typical people who come. It's kinda a two-way street, they [council members] hear issues they're not used to hearing, and then I think again, for the citizens, it's like 'oh this person is very easy to talk to,'" said Ginny Amundson, Treasurer of the Rochester League of Women Voters.

The organization hopes this forum will get citizens to show up at the polls on election day with a better understanding of public policy issues.