Dodge County Sheriff shares phone scam alert - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Dodge County Sheriff shares phone scam alert

Posted: Updated:
DODGE COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 47) -

A scam alert from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office - Sheriff Scott Rose reports on social media that three businesses and a school received similar scam calls Monday.

Caller ID indicated the calls were coming from Mexico.

The caller implied someone is being held against his or her will.

One of the business calls referenced a client's name.

The call to a school referenced a student's name.

The calls did not get to the point where there was a request for money.

Sheriff Rose is asking you to contact law enforcement if you receive a similar call.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

FOX 47
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-252-4747 or 1-877-369-4788
News tips: 507-281-4747 or news@myfox47.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KXLT. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.