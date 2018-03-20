Dodge County Sheriff shares phone scam alert

A scam alert from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office - Sheriff Scott Rose reports on social media that three businesses and a school received similar scam calls Monday.

Caller ID indicated the calls were coming from Mexico.

The caller implied someone is being held against his or her will.

One of the business calls referenced a client's name.

The call to a school referenced a student's name.

The calls did not get to the point where there was a request for money.

Sheriff Rose is asking you to contact law enforcement if you receive a similar call.