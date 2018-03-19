Vigil held for victims of double homicide

Less than 24 hours after two residents at the Salvation Army's Castleview Apartments were stabbed to death, the scene has become a place to remember the victims.

Friends and local residents gathered outside the Salvation Army's Castleview Apartments where the victims and suspect lived. The apartment serves as a permanent, supportive housing complex that provides shelter for the chronically homeless, disabled, or lower-income adults.

It has been an emotional time for the community as they mourn the victims at the vigil which began at 4 p.m. Tears were shed and balloons released to remember victims of the double homicide.

"I was at home when I opened up the news and it said Phil, and I was just like whoa, and I was just sad. I called one of my friends and I said the person who got stabbed was Phil Hicks, and It was just unbelievable," said Jane Komidor, a friend of Hicks.

Some residents who live nearby say Hicks was a kind person and would always lend a helping hand.

"Years ago, I got my car stuck, and I was spinning my tires and spinning my tires, and I thought 'oh goodness,' and all of a sudden I felt a push in the back of my car. I thought 'angel' there's an angel back there, then I turned around, here was Phil," she said. "It was a bond that I will always cherish."

Charles Jackson of Rochester did not know the victims but organized this vigil on Facebook hoping to share a message. "This shouldn't continue in our community, the overdose, the death of stabbing or even the death of violence," said Jackson.

For Jackson, the death of Hicks and Flemming is a call for action. He says hosting a vigil for victims of a tragic death is an opportunity to educate youth how to respond to negative situations. He vows to work with the community to prevent violent deaths like this from happening again in Rochester.