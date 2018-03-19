Meals on Wheels begins push to help Rochester residents

The 16th annual March for Meals on Wheels is underway, with the mission to deliver nutritious meals, friendly visits, and safety checks to America's seniors.

Dozens of volunteers were sacrificing their time preparing, packing and delivering meals to residential seniors on Monday.

Local state representatives and public figures are also set to do their part for the march this week.

Meals on Wheels helps people like Robert Fenske, who after losing his wife, was struggling to get nutritious meals

"The pleasure of having those volunteer delivery people bring the meal and it's always on time, it's always good, the meals are great and good variety and nourishing," said Fenske.

Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson and County Attorney Mark Ostrem are among local champions expected to make deliveries sometime this week.

Last year in Rochester, more than 200 volunteers delivered 29,000 meals.