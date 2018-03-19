Destination Medical Center plans for future transportation needs

With Destination Medical Center expected to bring in thousands of new jobs and visitors to downtown Rochester during the next couple decades, city leaders are trying to figure out how people will get around town.

Rochester City Council got an update Monday from DMC representatives about a transportation study.

It found that there will be about 100,000 more vehicle trips in and out of the DMC district by 2040.

To handle all that traffic, DMC is planning for infrastructure upgrades, and incentives for people to use public transportation or bikes.

DMC is also hoping to establish a bus rapid transit system and more park and ride facilities throughout the area.

"With that kind of growth means use on roads and sidewalks and bridges and we want to avoid overuse," said Lisa Clarke, Executive Director of the DMC Economic Development Agency. "And we want to make sure we can provide some mode shifts so that people will be able to get from Point A to Point B in a reliable manner."

The council also heard an update on the design phase of "Discovery Walk," another DMC initiative.

It's the stretch of 2nd street SW that runs from the heart of downtown Rochester to Soldiers' Field Park.

Developers plan to make it feel more pedestrian-friendly and a potential space for outdoor events.