Winona man sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexual assault

A Winona man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl near Waumandee, Wisconsin.

Sentencing of 33-year-old Jacob Vogel happened Friday at the Buffalo County Courthouse in Alma, Wisconsin.

Vogel is now doing hard time in Wisconsin State Prison, he had pleaded guilty to 1st Degree Child Sexual Assault and Child Enticement for Sexual Contact.

Investigators said Vogel used social media to lure the 11-year-old girl to go for a ride with him in his pickup about two years ago where the sexual assault happened.