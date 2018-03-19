UPDATE: Details in Rochester double homicide

New details about the tragedy that took place inside Salvation Army Castleview Apartments this weekend have been released.

Police arrested 53-year-old Glenn Johnson, who is suspected of stabbing two men to death.

Those men are 57-year-old Phillip Hicks Phillip Hicks and 45-year-old Eric Flemming.

Johnson is currently being held in the Olmsted County Jail on two counts of second degree murder.

Both victims and the suspect lived near each other on the fourth floor of Castleview Apartments.

Police received a harassment call around 6:30 on Saturday night from Hicks, who reported that he was in a verbal altercation with Johnson.

Hicks used a wheelchair for mobility issues, and remained on the fourth floor while Johnson spoke to police downstairs.

After getting statements from both men, officers told both parties to remain separated for the night.

Police then left the residence around 7:05 since there was no indication danger at the time.

At 7:15 dispatch received a call that reported stabbings on the fourth floor.

Officers returned to find two victims suffering from severe stab wounds.

Phillip Hicks and Eric Flemming were both taken to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys where they were pronounced dead at 8 o'clock.

Johnson was arrested as he tried to exit through a stairway in the rear of the building.

Officers recovered several knives during their search, at least two of which they believe were used in the attack.

Police also found a wheelchair overturned in the hallway, where they think Hicks was attacked before fleeing in to another room.

It was here that another resident called 911 after letting Hicks into their unit.

Johnson had a strong odor of alcohol about him during the incident, and became combative while he was being booked into jail.

Charges against Johnson are expected to be read in court sometime tomorrow.

Community members are holding a vigil outside of Castleview Apartments at 4 o'clock this afternoon.