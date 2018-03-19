Olmsted County deputies make five DUI arrests over St. Patrick's Day weekend

With St. Patrick's Day on a Saturday this year, local bars and pubs were crowded. We now know how many people were apprehended by law enforcement after not planning a sober ride home.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says that between Friday and Sunday, five people were arrested for DUI.

Two drivers were also sited for minor consumption after committing a motor violation.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota State Patrol says troopers arrested 370 motorists state-wide driving under the influence. That's a big jump from last year when troopers made 175 DWI arrests.