Downtown landscape changes, Bloom towers project among topics to be discussed at Monday's city council meeting

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -

A double-stuffed city council meeting is set for Monday night in Rochester, after weather canceled their last session two weeks ago.

Council will hold public hearings on projects that will change the downtown landscape. First on the agenda, a plan to renovate five blocks of 4th street Southwest from 1st avenue to 6th avenue southwest.

In addition to complete re-pavement, the 4-point-6 million dollar project calls for signals, lighting, sewer, and landscaping changes. 

Next, the Bloom towers project will seek initial approval after missing that chance at the last meeting. 

Lastly, City Council could put to rest the Hotel Carlton saga, if they agree with the Heritage Preservation Commission and designate the Current Days Inn building as a historic landmark. 

