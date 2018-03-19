Annual trade show-conference shares data on first respondents suicide rates

Heroes Among Us is an annual trade show-conference. It's expected to attract nearly 300 regional EMTs, paramedics, and first responders.

It includes educational sessions on topics like pediatric trauma, human trafficking, and suicide among EMS providers.

Rochester hosted the Southeast Emergency Medical Services Association conference at the Mayo Civic Center Saturday morning.

It featured an exhibit area with new ambulances on the market and educational information, like data on suicide rates among first responders.

The Executive Director of the Strub Caulkins Center for Suicide Research, Chris Caulkins, hopes the research he does will help the heroes among us.

"We're human beings too. We're a sub-side of the population. I think sometimes we like to fancy ourselves, supermen and superwomen, but we're not. At the end of the day we're human beings too," said Caulkins. "And we see proportionately more trauma and more bad things than the average person in the public does. And that weighs on us, and we need to acknowledge that and be healthy and take care of ourselves to take care of the general population."

Caulkins is also a paramedic and used to work as a firefighter. His wife, brother, and 10 of his colleagues died of suicide.

He said it's a matter of public health and believes something can be done to prevent it. a