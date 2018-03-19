10-year-old Hayfield boy dies unexpectedly, school mourns Monday - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

10-year-old Hayfield boy dies unexpectedly, school mourns Monday

Posted: Updated:
(FOX 47) -

A crisis response counseling program begins Monday at Hayfield Schools, after a 10-year-old boy died at his home unexpectedly Sunday morning. 

Just before 11:30 a.m., the Dodge County Sheriff's office responded to a report of a young male, found in bed unresponsive with CPR in progress. 

Dodge County Ambulance services rushed to the scene. Lifesaving efforts were not successful and the boy was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The Olmsted County Medical Examiner's office was brought in to investigate.

According to the Sheriff, the boy showed no signs of obvious trauma and had no known medical history. An autopsy this week will determine cause of death, although investigators believe it was likely due to natural causes. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

FOX 47
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-252-4747 or 1-877-369-4788
News tips: 507-281-4747 or news@myfox47.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KXLT. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.