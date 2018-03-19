10-year-old Hayfield boy dies unexpectedly, school mourns Monday

A crisis response counseling program begins Monday at Hayfield Schools, after a 10-year-old boy died at his home unexpectedly Sunday morning.

Just before 11:30 a.m., the Dodge County Sheriff's office responded to a report of a young male, found in bed unresponsive with CPR in progress.

Dodge County Ambulance services rushed to the scene. Lifesaving efforts were not successful and the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Olmsted County Medical Examiner's office was brought in to investigate.

According to the Sheriff, the boy showed no signs of obvious trauma and had no known medical history. An autopsy this week will determine cause of death, although investigators believe it was likely due to natural causes.