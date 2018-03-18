Rochester police identify those involved in Saturday night's double homicide

Two people are killed after a stabbing Saturday night in Rochester.

Now, police are releasing more details about what happened and who was involved.

Police say they responded to a report of a stabbing around 7:15 p.m., when they found two men on the 4th floor of the Salvation Army Castleview Apartments with critical stab wounds.

The two were rushed to Saint Mary's Hospital, but were pronounced dead at the hospital.

They are now identified as 57-year-old Phillip Hicks and 45-year-old Eric Flemming, both of Rochester.

An officer found a male suspect attempting to leave the building from a back stairway.

Police believe him to be the sole suspect and are currently holding Glenn Johnson in the Olmsted County Jail on two counts of second degree murder.

Authorities say all three men lived at the Castleview Apartments.

Now, some community members are taking action.

"It don't matter who it is, it's still heart wrenching because... it's a life. You're taking a life for what?" said Rochester residents, Charles Jackson and Steven Mason.

Jackson and Mason say they've both served time in jail for their own offenses and are trying to reach out to others to create change, after having their own lives changed.

"You know what I'm saying, you're taking a life for what? Senseless what? I mean for what, over money, drugs, whatever. It's not for you to take a life," added Jackson.

Jackson and Mason say they're planning a vigil for the victims in front of the apartments on Monday around 4 p.m. saying,

"It's gonna be around about four o'clock that we're gonna be out here. So what we're gonna do is get some balloons and some flowers and stuff like that. Then we'll come back over here and then we'll put it up and then we're gonna pray for the loved ones"

Rochester Police are not providing interviews until Monday.

We reached out to the Salvation Army for comment, but have not received a response.