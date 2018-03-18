Helicopter aids in MN DNR deer movement study

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is studying deer movement in Minnesota's chronic wasting disease management area with the addition of a Robinson 44 helicopter Sunday.

Over the last two years, 17 deer have been detected with Chronic Wasting Disease — a highly contagious and deadly disease in the deer family — in Fillmore County. The fatal disease was first detected in the county during the 2016 hunting season.

The area of study, also known as deer permit area 603 is a combination of public and private land with landowner permission.

"This project's goal is to capture 115 whitetail deer of various ages and sex classes and get GPS collars attached to those animals," said Dr. Chris Jennelle, DNR project lead.

As of this morning, the crew launched nets from the helicopter and placed GPS radio collars on 11 deer. Dr. Andrew Norton, who is also leading this study, says the collar has magnets that adapt to a deer neck by expanding or shrinking. The DNR says the process of capture, blood sampling, and release takes about 10 minutes.

"We feel like we've caught CWD early, and so this is an opportune time to get this kind of study started up," said Dr. Jennelle.

Jennelle says they're tracking fawns before they come of age and disperse between the months of May to July.

"We'll be able to see what kind of dispersal movement they make from their natal range to their adult range, and that's hopefully going to give us an idea of the possible spread of CWD in the landscape," he said.

The researchers say they're hoping to get all collars deployed on deer within a week.

Dr. Norton explains another component of the study is determining the survival rate of deer. "We ask all hunters to treat deer with collars on them like any other deer. We're hoping to use that information in population modeling," said Norton.

The project costs $450,000 and is funded by the DNR and the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources.