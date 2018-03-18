Dozens of artists show off work at 42nd Annual Woodcarving Show

Where do art, talent, geometry, and creativity meet all at once? The 42nd Annual Woodcarving Show.

More than 40 exhibitors showed off their work at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds.

The free event is put on by the Rochester Woodcarvers Club, and features work from local and regional wood carvers.

A wide range of wood carvings are on display and some for sale, from animals and people to a stand alone minion. Each carver has their own reason as to why they do what they do.

"I used it for a stress-reliever, that when working and you get stressed out I could sit and carve for a couple of hours, and the time goes and you forget about what your problems were," Delphine Nelson. "And I carve anything that I see that kind of moves me, I get an idea and I go start carving it."

The show continues on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 a.m. at Graham Park in the 4-H Building.