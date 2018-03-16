Globetrotter trains with Rochester basketball phenom

The Harlem Globetrotters will take the court in Rochester on March 30th and on Friday one player got to meet a future Globetrotter.

8-year-old Aaliyah Williams is a local basketball phenom and she showed off her moves to the Globetrotter's forward Zeus McClurkin.

Zeus and Aaliyah spent the afternoon at the Rochester Athletic Club sharing moves and teaching each other tricks.

Developing these types of relationships and spending time with kids is something Zeus says is really important to him.

"I think that's cool, you know as professional athletes, kids look up to us naturally. I'm 6 foot 8 inches, 225 pounds and my mom told me when I was about Aaliyah's age that one day I'm gonna be really tall and if I am, kids are gonna look up to me and I've always had that natural magnetism. It's great that the Globetrotters give us a platform to kind of use our powers for good, so to speak," said McClurkin.

Aaliyah will also get to participate in the Globetrotter's game, showing off her skills for all the fans in attendance at the Mayo Civic Center.