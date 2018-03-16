Woman treated for injuries after crashing into Rochester building

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -
Police are sharing new details about what caused a woman to crash into a building in Rochester Thursday afternoon.
Police say 49-year-old Dawn Mulhern of Fountain accidentally backed her car into an office at the Exercise Abilities building in the 25-hundred block of North Broadway.
No one was in the office at the time.
Police say Mulhern was backing out of a parking spot to leave when she tried to hit the brake to avoid hitting a van.
Instead, her foot touched the gas pedal.
Mulhern was treated at the scene before being transported to the hospital by Gold Cross Ambulance.