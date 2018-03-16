Two officially charged and two set free after fatal shooting on Monday

As the family of a man murdered Monday night wraps up the last day a customary, three day funeral tradition, they do so with a bit more clarity as to what happened that tragic night.

We now know more about what allegedly happened Monday night and why two of the original suspects have been set free.

According to the criminal complaint, as the confrontation was starting and the victim pulled out his phone to record the incident, Traequan Bamlounghong and Deante Stanifer left the scene on foot.

The complaint follows to say that Sao Yim, Jr. and Eric Lee also began leaving, but Yim then shot the victim, Ahmed Muafaq Al Naddf, in the chest with a .22 caliber handgun.

After taking Al Naddf's phone, Yim and Lee went to 2802 Hyland Court Northwest and hid the gun and the phone there.

According to dialogue in court, Yim is being charged with 2nd Degree Murder and unlawful possession of a firearm and Lee is being charged with Aiding an Offender to Avoid Arrest.

All are felony charges.

In a statement release by the Rochester office of the Public Defender's Office this afternoon, they challenge the charges on the grounds that the prosecution didn't supply proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

It said:

"The Complaints filed today against Mr. Lee and Mr. Yim do not constitute that proof. The Complaints do not constitute evidence. They are accusations, and accusations alone."

Either way, the two men's next appearance in court will be Tuesday, March 27th at 9 a.m..