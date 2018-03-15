Rochester driver finds herself stuck in a building after backing - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Rochester driver finds herself stuck in a building after backing into it

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -

Patients at ExercisAbilities in North Rochester got a bit of a shock Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters and police officers told us a woman accidentally backed her car through an office in the building, located in the 2500 block of North Broadway.

They say no one was in the office at the time and the woman had to wait until a tow truck could pull her car out of the building, before she was able to make it out of the car.

The woman involved in the wreck was treated at the scene, then gold cross took her to the hospital.

Firefighters say there were no serious injuries. 

