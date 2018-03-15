Mantorville residents celebrate St. Patrick's Day early to raise money

Saint Patrick's Day is right around the corner and the residents of Mantorville kicked off the celebration Thursday night.

The 15th annual Mulligan's Stew at the Hubbell House, raised funds for the Mantorville Restoration Association mission to restore buildings and plan events in the community.

This years proceeds are going toward the Marigold Days that take place after Labor Day.

And everyone at the event was excited to be decked out in green and kicking off Saint Patrick's Day a little bit early.

"We are kicking off the celebration for our centennial for the Opera House. The Hubbell House does a wonderful job of being able to make the stew which is exciting and then we have green beer and wonderful desserts that are all very Irish related and very fun," said Jane Olive, President of the Mantorville Restoration Association.

In addition to the live auction and the stew, Thursday's event helps to bring in the Associations budget for the entire year.