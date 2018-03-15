A new nutritional approach to type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease

We love food, but certain foods do not love us back. It might be time to break up with them and go a different route.

Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and obesity affect millions of Americans, and doctors say a change in diet and nutrition can make a big difference in preventing the illnesses from getting worse.

"Whole grains, beans, vegetables, fruits. When people eat those, the fiber fills you up before you've had very many calories," said Dr. Neal Barnard, who helps patients reverse chronic illnesses with whole food, plant-based nutrition diets.

"So does that mean you're going to become a vegan? It sure does. Do it for about 3 weeks and you're going to be a believer," he said.

Dr. Barnard said going vegan or going on a vegetarian diet is not a bad idea if you want to lose weight, control blood sugar levels, or bring down cholesterol levels. So getting away from meat and cheese is what he's suggesting.

The Minnesota department of health reports two out of three Minnesota adults were overweight or obese in 2014, a leading contributor to type 2 diabetes.

Cardiovascular disease, including coronary heart disease and stroke, is the leading cause of death in Minnesota.

Dr. Barnard was at 125 LIVE with the Lotus Health Foundation on Thursday as part of the community Wellness week. He talked about the power of food and how it can help with chronic conditions, in addition to the medicine people are taking.

"We have learned a totally new way of thinking about type 2 diabetes. The idea is not to avoid bread or potatoes or rice, that was the old fashioned, anti-carb idea," he said. "The new idea is that we want to get away from the fatty foods because it turns out that fatty foods like meat and dairy products interfere with insulin's ability to work."

Dr. Barnard also said for weight loss, avoid sugars like cookies and greasy foods. Instead, replace them with fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and beans.

"Here I'm talking to older folks for the most part, middle age and older people, but they've all got kids and they've all got grand kids. So I'm hoping that this message will really propagate itself and I'm really grateful to the Rochester community for having invited me here," he said.

The event is free and is still going on Thursday and Friday. Dr. Barnard will be there again as well as Dr. Hans Diehl to talk more about nutrition.