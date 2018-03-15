Middle school students compete in "Chopped" style cooking competition

Move over, Gordon Ramsay. Some Triton Middle School students are brushing up on their cooking skills in a new competition.

Triton's food supplier, "Taher" organized a cooking contest Thursday based off the television show "Chopped Junior."

Four teams of three students each were tasked with making an appetizer, entree, and dessert with a specific list of ingredients and under a time limit.

Triton's elementary, middle, and high school principals served as the judges.

The winners say they have a newfound love for cooking.

"You get to make other people not as hungry, they get to enjoy the meal that you worked so hard to create," said Valerie Cortez.

"I like the challenge of cooking and just eating it afterwards too," said Lena Moe.

"I would say the reason I like cooking is because you make their mouths just water," said Lily Dearborn.

The winners received new aprons and a fifteen dollar lunch credit.

Organizers hope to have the contest again next year.