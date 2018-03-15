One in critical condition after semi crash on South Broadway

Around 4:10 this morning, emergency crews were called to a 2 vehicle crash at South Broadway and 16th Street Southwest on the south side of the Olmsted County fairgrounds.

The crash involved a semi truck and a car.

The driver of the car was transported to Mayo Clinic - St. Marys in critical condition after being t-boned by the semi.

While crews responded, traffic was re-routed in the area.

The intersection is expected to be closed until emergency crews can clear the crash site.