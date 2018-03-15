"Butt-grabbing" bill advances at MN legislature

Back in 1987 Minnesota lawmakers approved an exemption in the state's sex crimes laws to make it OK to touch someone's behind.

The mood has changed in St. Paul in the years since.

There's a move to end the legal exemption for what legislators are now calling "butt-grabbing."

A bill passed out of House committee Wednesday to make grabbing someone's bottom a prosecutable crime.

It would be Fifth Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct.

The bill moves on now to a House floor vote.

It's on a similar track in the Senate.