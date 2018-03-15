"Butt-grabbing" bill advances at MN legislature - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

"Butt-grabbing" bill advances at MN legislature

Posted: Updated:
(FOX 47) -

Back in 1987 Minnesota lawmakers approved an exemption in the state's sex crimes laws to make it OK to touch someone's behind.

The mood has changed in St. Paul in the years since.

There's a move to end the legal exemption for what legislators are now calling "butt-grabbing."

A bill passed out of House committee Wednesday to make grabbing someone's bottom a prosecutable crime.

It would be Fifth Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct.

The bill moves on now to a House floor vote.

It's on a similar track in the Senate.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

FOX 47
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-252-4747 or 1-877-369-4788
News tips: 507-281-4747 or news@myfox47.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KXLT. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.