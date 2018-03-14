Rochester students walkout of school, protest gun violence, encourage classmates to contact representatives

Students across the country walked out of the classroom Wednesday morning to protest gun violence, and that included students at all three public high schools in Rochester.

At 10 a.m., students at Century, Mayo and John Marshall high school walked out to call for more gun control, and to honor the 17 students and teachers killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last month.

Wednesday, March 14 marks one month since school shooting in Parkland, FL.

We were at John Marshall High School when they started their walkout. Students said they were fed up and frustrated by the lack of action from Congress and legislators.

They gathered by the flag pole just outside the school, and using a megaphone they encouraged their classmates to continue taking action, to contact their representatives and tell them they want change.

"Together collectively with one goal in mind, we have more power than any dictator could ever fathom to control," said junior Mohannad Abdel-Rehim.

The message from students is clear: enough is enough. They said they want to feel safe at school; a place for learning, and they want stronger gun control regulations.

Their frustration and anger are fueled by the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14.

They started the walkout with a minute of silence, followed by some powerful statements from students.

"When we stand here, we are sending a very clear message to our politicians, our leaders in Congress and our president in Washington, D.C. We are telling them that we as students can no longer stand for such a lack of legislation," said sophomore Lap Nguyen. "When we stand here, we have to take other actions besides just coming out and marching. We have to write to our representatives, we have to email them, we have to sen letters to them telling them that we want change."

"This is our call this will be what marks our generation as world changing," said sophomore Ethan Eggler.

"Being in high school is supposed to be filled with memories and good times, not a death sentence," said sophomore Emily Frusher.



"After school shootings I am very nervous around school. Like we have too many and I can't even remember all of them and that's heartbreaking. But you shouldn't come to school and fear getting shot," said sophomore Abigayl Anderson-Tryon.

After students encouraged their classmates to write to and call their representatives to make their voices heard, they went back to class with a new sense of unity.

On Saturday, March 24, students from all three public high schools are planning to march for better gun control and safer schools at the Peace Plaza at 10 a.m.