Rochester School Board continues work on proposed school boundary changes

Despite getting rejected earlier, it's still a possibility that some Rochester students will need to switch schools this fall.

The Rochester School Board continued to work with Superintendent Michael Muñoz Wednesday at a special study session to discuss changing school boundaries for upcoming school years.

The proposed changes are in response to overcrowding at certain schools.

Right now the board is focusing on adjusting boundaries for Elton Hills Elementary, which currently sits at 150 percent capacity, and Gibbs Elementary, which is at 115 percent.

"This is not going to be popular with all of our families, but we feel it's the best thing we can do in terms of teaching and learning and right now we're going to explore whether that's going to be a possibility," said Jean Marvin, Rochester School Board Chair.

The board is working on a plan to move some students out of Elton Hills Elementary and into Churchill and Hoover Elementary Schools this fall and then focus on other schools in future years.

They'll vote on those plans at its next meeting on the 20th.