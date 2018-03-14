Hundreds of Rochester students walkout of school to protest gun violence

Several high schools across the nation joined as one to walkout of school to protest gun violence, including schools in Rochester.

Starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, students at Century, Mayo and John Marshall walked out of school to show their support for Marjory Stoneman Douglas students.

Some locals also stood on school grounds to back up the students' message.

We caught up with one supporter who says she commends kids across the region taking action.

"We can make a difference when we organize and these young people are doing the same thing that I did when I was 17 and going to a dump the war rally. So I applaud them for standing up," said Donna Miller, "They do this to keep themselves and their fellow classmates safe."

Like many of today's walkouts, Century's rally lasted for about 17 minutes to honor of the 17 lives taken in Parkland.

