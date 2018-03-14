Closing act: Gov. Dayton prepares for his final State of the State address

It's a big night in St. Paul. For the eighth and final time, Governor Mark Dayton delivers his State of the State Address to a joint session of the legislature Wednesday.

Gov. Dayton will lay out his priorities that may not receive a warm welcome by his GOP colleagues who control both chambers.

Last year, the speech was overshadowed by the Governor's collapse. This week, Dayton joked that he hoped to stay on his feet this year.

Dayton leaves office early next year after serving two terms, and has rolled out a number of proposals for this session.

In the last week, Gov. Dayton has outlined plans for gun safety and schools and protections for seniors and vulnerable adults in the state.

The State of the State begins at 7 p.m.