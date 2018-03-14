Family and friends in mourning after man is fatally shot in Northwest Rochester

Shortly after nine o'clock Monday night, police found the victim, Ahmed Muafaq Al Naddf of Rochester, an immigrant from Iraq, unresponsive on the sidewalk in the 2800 block of Charles Court Northwest.

He had a gunshot wound to the chest.

First responders tried to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Today we lost a brother, friend, coworker, he was a great person," Ahmed, Al Juboori, one of Al Naddf's friends, said."He loved his family, his kids, his wife, his job, so today is a big loss."

The scene Monday night: chaos as police tired to find the people responsible for killing an unarmed man as he walked home.

"There's no culpability on the side of the victim," Captain John Sherwin, with the Rochester Police Department, said. "There's nothing here that would indicate the victim did anything wrong other than being in the wrong place at the wrong time."

One gun shot, abruptly ending Al Naddf's life.

His neighbors describe him as friendly and always willing to help.

"It was kinda sad to hear something happened to him and his family and his young children," Abdul Rahman, one of Al Naddf's Neighbors, said.

Four men are now in jail for 2nd Degree Murder, and dealing with the consequences of their actions.

"No, I wouldn't qualify any of their responses as showing remorse," Sherwin said.

But Al Naddf touched the lives of many in his community, more so than his immediate friends realized.

"Today I was kind of shocked to see how many people showing up and to just give their prayers and condolences to this family," Zaid Al Showbacki, another of Al Naddf's friends said.