Engineers assess what's needed for Wasioja Ruins preservation

The idea is to preserve the Wasioja Ruins from further decay.

According to Dodge County engineers, a grant would be needed to enact plans of developing and building a supportive foundation to uphold the seminary.

Between $50,000 and $100,000 would be needed to begin the process, which is something county board members did not sign off on.

"It's a nice site and everything like that but you know there's just contention as to how far we go to preserve something that's already classified as ruins," said Dodge County Engineer Guy Kohlnhofer. "If somebody wanted to start taking up a collection and take care of the local funds that the board would entertain that possibility. They just don't picture spending local Dodge County tax dollars on it."

The Wasioja Seminary was established in 1857 and is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places.