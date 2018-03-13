Bond Hearing Could Bring Change To RCTC

A potential bonding project could bring some big changes to Rochester Community and Technical College. The college got a visit from Larry Pogemiller, the Minnesota Commissioner of Higher Education. Pogemiller's visit was to highlight Governor Dayton's recommendation of the Plaza Memorial Hall Bonding Project.

Water damage can be seen in various parts of the building. Heaters are outdated. Trash cans are being used to catch water dropping from the ceiling when snow starts to melt. The governor has recommended money to remove outdated classroom and office space. The project includes the demolition of Plaza and Memorial Hall buildings in phases and would renovate and expand existing academic buildings.

"It's a 22-million-dollar project to replace this building, which is a 1971 building and to downsize the space, but to fundamentally upgrade both the teaching and learning space and the office space for the faculty," Commissioner Pogemiller explains, "In addition, to add a chiller to make a more energy-efficient energy source for about half the campus.

Improvements are meant to eliminate health and safety issues while improving access and flexibility to support new learning strategies. Pogemiller says hopefully the project could start getting worked on as early as this summer.