UPDATE: Names released in fatal shooting in Northwest Rochester

UPDATE: A man was killed last night in Northwest Rochester and now we know the names of the victim and the three people taken into custody.

According to the Rochester Police Department, the man who died was 40-year-old Ahmed Muafaq Abdulhu Al Naddf, of Rochester. Police say officers responded to the 2800 block of Charles Court Northwest around 9 p.m. for reports of shots fired with a man down.

When officers arrived, they found Naddf lying on the sidewalk unresponsive and not breathing. First responders tried to save his life, but was pronounced dead at 9:15 p.m.

Rochester Police Captain John Sherwin says that he suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

Three people were later arrested and booked into the Olmsted County Jail for Second Degree Murder. Those three are 25-year-old Eric Tyler Lee, 24-year-old Sao Yim Junior, and 23 year old Traequan Bamlounghong, all of Rochester.

Robbery is being looked at as a possible motive.

PREVIOUS STORY: Rochester police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in Northwest Rochester on the 2800 block of Charles Court NW.

According to the Rochester Police Department, at about 9 p.m. officers responded to reports of shots fired with a man down.

When they arrived on scene they found an unresponsive male lying on the sidewalk, not breathing. That man has now been identified as 40-year old Ahmed Muafaq Abdulhu Al Naddf of Rochester.

First responders tried to save his life but he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Captain John Sherwin says it appears he suffered at least one gunshot wound and there is evidence of at least one shot being fired.

Captain Sherwin also says after locating several persons of interest and transporting them to the police department, three people have been arrested and booked into the Olmsted county jail for second degree murder.

Those three people are 25-year-old Eric Tyler Lee, 24-year-old Sao Yim Junior, and 23 year old Traequan Bamlounghong, all of Rochester

Police say the investigation is in its infancy, but robbery is being looked at as a possible motive.