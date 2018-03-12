Rochester Women's Shelter asks community for help

The Women's Shelter and Support Center — formerly known as Women's Shelter, Inc. — in Rochester is running low on supplies and asking the community for help. The organization serves more than three thousand women and their children suffering from domestic violence.

"So often, women who have fled domestic violence situations, leave with the clothes on their back," said Terri Allred, Director of Community Engagement at the Women's Shelter and Support Center.

Every month, the shelter puts together a wish list of items they need. For the month of March: baby monitors, women's pajama's, laundry soap, pillows, small appliances( toaster, can opener, mixer), measuring spoons or cups, night lights, oven mitts, bath and hand towels, women's packaged underwear, alarm clocks, and gift cards.

"The Minnesota Children's Museum here in Rochester has just offered that they will collect donations for us because we are in a confidential location," said Allred.

You can also call the shelter's business line at (507) 285-1938 to meet with a community advocate and drop off donations. Or, send donations to Rochester Women's Shelter PO Box 457.