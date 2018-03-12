Home Federal Savings Bank surprising 11 nonprofits with donations

It wasn't a bad Monday for two nonprofit organizations in Rochester after they were surprised with big donations.

Representatives from Home Federal Savings Bank are traveling throughout Rochester this week, surprising 11 nonprofits with checks for $2,000 each.

It's part of the bank's new Community Roots initiative, which promotes the idea to "Give Today to Help Grow Tomorrow."

Monday morning, Wing House received a check, and Monday afternoon the ARC of Southeastern Minnesota got the big surprise.

The ARC provides advocacy and support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"We have to raise our own budget a lot, $2,000 is a big contribution for us," said Buff Hennessey, Regional Director of the ARC of Southeastern Minnesota. "That's a sizable contribution, so it will help us be able to serve more people and get some more awareness about who we are and what we do to a broader community."

Nine more organizations are set to receive $2,000 checks from Home Federal.

The bank will be revealing which nonprofits receive the donations throughout this week on its Facebook page.