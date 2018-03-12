Rochester man robbed while helping friend move - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

A 32-year-old Rochester man was robbed while helping his friend move early this morning.  

The man told police that when he went to grab more items from a nearby truck, around 2 o'clock this morning, he came across a woman who was smoking by the door. 

She reached into her purse and implied she had a weapon, demanding money from the man. 

He gave her his wallet, which contained $250.

Police say the woman then jumped into an SUV that headed north on 1st Avenue southwest. Witnesses describe it as a black crossover SUV with customized wheels. 

The suspect is described as a black woman with straight shoulder length hair and a missing tooth. She is about 5'10'' tall, and appeared to be about 170 pounds. She also had a grey purse, a dark jacket, and spandex pants. 

Anyone that could help investigators should call crime stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

