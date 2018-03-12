Perceived Byron school threat turns out to be a miscommunication - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Perceived Byron school threat turns out to be a miscommunication

Posted: Updated:
BYRON, Minn. (FOX 47) -

It's a normal school day in Byron Monday, after a safety concern turned out to be a miscommunication. 

Superintendent Dr. Joey Page emailed parents about the concern Sunday night. He said earlier in the day, a rumor about a safety concern was sent to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office. 

According to Olmsted County Sheriffs Captain Scott Behrns, last Sunday a 15-year-old student wrote on their Snapchat account "One week from tomorrow." This was misinterpreted to have malicious intent.

When the student was questioned, he said he was referring to the beginning of the spring sports season, which starts Monday. 

The investigation uncovered no credible danger at the school. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

FOX 47
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-252-4747 or 1-877-369-4788
News tips: 507-281-4747 or news@myfox47.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KXLT. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.