Man arrested for pulling knife during fight in NW Rochester

A party at Extended Stay America in Northwest Rochester led to a fight in the parking lot, where police say a knife was pulled out.
It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the 2800 block of 43rd Street Northwest.
Several party-goers decided to get in a vehicle to go to a nearby Kwik Trip.
Some of them knew each other, some of them did not.
During the ride, one of the men started insulting a 23-year-old Rochester man inside the vehicle.
When they returned to the hotel, the suspect threatened the 23-year-old further by pulling a knife on him.
The knife was then tossed in the snow, and the fight continued with fists.
After someone yelled the police were coming, the suspect fled to a nearby Sprint store parking lot on West Frontage road, where he was then arrested.
Police say they believe Julio Mendez pulled the knife after instigating the fight.
He is a 24-year-old man from Austin, and is currently in custody facing charges of assault and disorderly conduct.
Police found the knife in a nearby snowbank.
Can't Find Something?
FOX 47
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KXLT. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.