Man arrested for pulling knife during fight in NW Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -

A party at Extended Stay America in Northwest Rochester led to a fight in the parking lot, where police say a knife was pulled out.  

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the 2800 block of 43rd Street Northwest. 

Several party-goers decided to get in a vehicle to go to a nearby Kwik Trip. 

Some of them knew each other, some of them did not. 

During the ride, one of the men started insulting a 23-year-old Rochester man inside the vehicle.

When they returned to the hotel, the suspect threatened the 23-year-old further by pulling a knife on him.

The knife was then tossed in the snow, and the fight continued with fists. 

After someone yelled the police were coming, the suspect fled to a nearby Sprint store parking lot on West Frontage road, where he was then arrested. 

Police say they believe Julio Mendez pulled the knife after instigating the fight.

He is a 24-year-old man from Austin, and is currently in custody facing charges of assault and disorderly conduct.  

Police found the knife in a nearby snowbank. 

